The run-up to this month’s Safa presidential elections was hit with more drama, with candidate Ria Ledwaba asking the High Court to block the June 25 poll.
After the Safa vice-president was cleared to run against incumbent Danny Jordaan at the start of the week, it seems like she is ineligible after. According to the Safa statutes, Ledwaba doesn’t not have the backing of her “host” region – Safa Vhembe – and therefore cannot serve on the National Executive Committee (NEC), basically ruling her out of the running.
Shakespeare Hadebe, a member of the Governance Committee, explained to the SABC: “Ledwaba was not nominated by the host region, as per article 25.9 of the Safa Statutes, which actually indicate that you must be nominated by the host region for you to serve on the NEC.”
Ledwaba’s High Court case is against Safa and her host region, adding yesterday in a press conference: “I can never be bullied by anyone…”