The run-up to this month’s Safa presidential elections was hit with more drama, with candidate Ria Ledwaba asking the High Court to block the June 25 poll.

After the Safa vice-president was cleared to run against incumbent Danny Jordaan at the start of the week, it seems like she is ineligible after. According to the Safa statutes, Ledwaba doesn’t not have the backing of her “host” region – Safa Vhembe – and therefore cannot serve on the National Executive Committee (NEC), basically ruling her out of the running.