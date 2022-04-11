Australian Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc hails his team for producing a fast car after Ferrari stormed to the most dominant win of the Formula One season at Albert Park on Sunday.

Starting from pole, the 24-year-old from Monaco crossed the finish line more than 20 seconds ahead of Red Bull's runner-up Sergio Perez to claim his fourth career win in style.

Having gone winless in the last two years as Ferrari struggled, Leclerc has now won two of the last three races, including the season-opener in Bahrain, to emerge as the early championship favourite.

And he says: “It feels incredible... because now I know underneath me I've got a car that is capable of winning.

“I know that it’s in the car and I just have to do the job, so the mindset is a little bit different this year.”

World champion Max Verstappen’s race came to a premature end after his car suffered a reliability problem and rolled to a halt during his 39th lap with smoke billowing out.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished in third and fourth respectively, with McLaren’s Lando Norris in fifth.

