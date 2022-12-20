In tonight’s only all-Prem showdown, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will likely turn to striker Chris Wood as his only fit frontman to gun down Bournemouth in tonight’s 9.45pm League Cup last-16 clash at St James Park.

English club football is back tonight, with League Cup last-16 action this week before the Premier League comes roaring back at the weekend.

Howe is concerned by the fitness of England World Cup player and former Cherries ace Callum Wilson and Sweden hitman Alexander Isak, who has been recovering from knee surgery.

Of his attack, Howe says: “With Alex… we hoped to have him fit and available for the Bournemouth game, but I don’t think that’s going to look likely. It’s a difficult one.

“We’ve only seen Callum briefly, but I don’t want to give too much away, to be honest.”