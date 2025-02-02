BY DEAN CLOETE PROTEAS superstar Heinrich Klaasen became the first player to score 1 000 runs in the SA20.

Klaasen and his Durbanm Super Giants pals signed off their wooden-spoon season in style at the weekend, beating Joburg Super Kings by 11 runs. Klaasen was in fine form in the clash, scoring an unbeaten 76 to help his team to only their second win this year. Klaasen, 33, says of their season: “It’s disappointing, we’re better than that. But it was one of those campaigns where nothing went our way and we couldn’t find any rhythm.

“But there are still some positives and hopefully we can come back next year and be better.” Of becoming the first player to 1 000 runs in the competition, Klaasen adds: “I’ve made it very hard for myself to get there this season. But I’ve been hitting it nicely throughout the competition, [but I found] ways to get out, which was pretty frustrating... ” He adds of his tournament goals: “I came in with one goal and that was to hit one back on the roof and I did, so I’m happy with myself.

“I’ve been hitting the ball nicely and as long as the processes are good, I am happy. Cricket humbles you quickly, so there’s some work to be done before the Champions Trophy [with the Proteas this month].” TOP FORM: Rassie van der Dussen While Klaasen has some work to do before the Champions Trophy, fellow Proteas veteran Rassie van der Dussen is in a class of his own, top-scoring in the tournament overall with 330 runs . Their international teammate Marco Jansen claimed the most wickets (15).