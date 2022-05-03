Everton boss Frank Lampard kon die lekkerkry nie keer nie, when his Toffees beat former club Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. In 18th position on the log, Lampard’s Everton are surprise relegation-contenders and are fighting for their lives in the league.

So when Richarlison chased down Cesar Azpilicueta and robbed him of the ball to score in the 46th minute, Lampard couldn’t help but to celebrate his former club’s hartseer. "The fans were the man of the match today." 💙



Frank Lampard with a huge amount of appreciation for the fans following Everton's vital win over Chelsea at Goodison park 👇 pic.twitter.com/IP6NKsYQRc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 1, 2022 The former Blues player and coach says: “I have so much respect for Chelsea and the fans. So I hope they understand me getting excited with the win. “We needed it, more than them…