Former Chelsea player and coach Frank Lampard reportedly signed on the dotted line to coach Everton yesterday, replacing Rafa Benitez who was sacked earlier this month.

Lampard has been out of work since he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel at the Blues last January and was reportedly facing competition from another England legend Wayne Rooney for the Toffees job.

The 43-year-old, though, will know he picked a taai job at Goodison Park, with the club having won just one of their last 12 games.

And signing on the day before transfer deadline day, Lampard would not have had time to bolster his squad.

DONE DEAL: Doony van de Beek

Luckily for him, the club’s hierarchy was proactive and reportedly signed out-of-favour Manchester United star Donny van de Beek on loan for the rest of the season.

According to reports, the Dutchman had been in talks to join Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

But with Lampard set to take the reins at Everton, the Toffees have made a late approach and bagged the former Ajax Amsterdam ace.

Donny van de Beek to Everton, done deal and confirmed! The decision has been made, here we go. Donny confirmed few minutes ago his choice to Frank Lampard. 🔵![CDATA[]]>🤝 #EFC



Everton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee. pic.twitter.com/qsEHVBBQVT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2022

