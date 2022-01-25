Stormers defence coach Norman Laker says they have enough skietgoed to combat the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park on Saturday.

Up against a vrag Springboks like Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi among others, Laker believes the Capetonians, who beat the Bulls 30-26 at Loftus last weekend, don’t have to fear the trip to the Shark Tank.

Asked how they will contain the Sharks’ big names, Laker says: “They have quality players, but on the other hand we also have really good players…

“I think ons het meer as genoeg skietgoed om hulle op hul plek te kan sit, so it’s important for us to improve on last weekend’s performance against the Bulls.

“I know where we lacked on Saturday. Yes, they have some brilliant individual players, but it’s important for us not to look at individuals.

“If we focus on individuals, someone else might hurt you. So as a team, we focus on ourselves to make sure we are as best prepared as we can be.”

