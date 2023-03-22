Dinge is rukking handuit at the Lions now, with players accusing the Ellis Park team’s operations and contract manager, Tracy van Ginkel, of barging into their dressing room while some members were still naked. The Weekend Argus reported that one player said: “We as players are extremely frustrated with the fact that Tracy walks in and out of the change room as she pleases.

“We are naked, our willies out, and she will walk in and say very arrogantly, ‘nothing that I have never seen before’.” Another player adds: “This makes the players totally uncomfortable as many of us are married men!!! (sic)... she embarrasses them when she acts like that!!! (sic).” Seen it all: van Ginkel Asked what repercussions this had on their private lives, a few of the men said their wives were unhappy.