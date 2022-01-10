Jurgen Klopp’s inexperienced Liverpool side came from behind to avoid a stunning third-round FA Cup exit yesterday with a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury.

Klopp, back from his Covid-19 isolation, named two first-team debutant starters among seven youngsters at Anfield and, after an early scare, was ultimately rewarded for his faith in youth.

But not after a shaky start and they were punished in the 27th minute when Daniel Odoh finished a beautiful cross from the left wing to put the Shrews ahead.

With Anfield starting to paap, it could have been worse if the homegrown players weren’t shocked into life.

And it was a combination of the laaities that got them back on level terms after 34 minutes.

Conor Bradley’s bright play allowed Kaide Gordon to make room for himself and fire a left-foot shot home to become the Reds’ second youngest goalscorer at 17 years and 96 days.

The Reds had their hearts in their throats when the Shrews hit back just two minutes later, but Ryan Bowman header was chalked off for offside.

Fabinho then gave the hosts a halftime lead when he converted a penalty after a handball of Andy Robertson’s 43rd-minute freekick.

With the game in balance, debutant Elijah Dixon-Bonner made way for Roberto Firmino in the second half and the Brazilian sealed the deal when he backheeled Ibrahima Konate’s weak shot home before Fabinho scored a late second from close range.

[email protected]