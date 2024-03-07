The France captain, who scored either side of half-time to help PSG reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021, informed the Ligue 1 club last month that he would leave them as a free agent at the end of the season.

Kylian Mbappe says he has “no problems” with manager Luis Enrique after playing the full 90 minutes for Paris St Germain on Tuesday for the first time since February 14, the forward scoring both goals in their 2-1 Champions League win at Real Sociedad.

As he looks to win the Champions League for the club for the first time ever, Mbappe says: “My relationship with the coach is good. There is no problem even if people might think that there is. I have many issues but the coach is not one of them.”

It was also a big night for England captain Harry Kane, as he fired German giants Bayern Munich into the last eight with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Lazio.

After scoring a double in the 3-0 win on Tuesday, Kane says: “It’s a perfect evening for us. It was a big game.