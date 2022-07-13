Formula One Twitter was abuzz on Tuesday with speculation that the South African Grand Prix at Kyalami is on. Nevertheless, South Africans should temper their elation for the moment as there is still a kink in the supposed development, as no official word has yet been forthcoming regarding hosting the event.

#F1



LATEST NEWS!



South African event organiser the race host @Kyalami_Circuit are still working to bring F1 back to RSA.



Anything you heard is still rumours, await for the official confirmation while the team is working to bring #SouthAfricanGP back on the F1 calendar in 2023. pic.twitter.com/K0czhRTQDk — #SouthAfricanGP (@SouthAfricanGP) July 12, 2022 It is no secret, however, that F1 wants to race on all continents and Africa is the final piece in that particular puzzle. As reported earlier this year, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali visited Kyalami to meet and greet the consortium that owns the track north of Johannesburg. As posted by multiple accounts on Tuesday morning, the SA GP is set to return in the 2023 race calendar, possibly in August and on a multi-year contract. BREAKING: The South African GP at Kyalami is CONFIRMED for 2023. Formula 1 and DHL have signed a 5-YEAR contract.



Formula 1 will return to South Africa after nearly 30 years since the last Grand Prix.#F1 #Formula1 #SouthAfricanGP — F1 Paddock Insider (@F1Insider_) July 11, 2022 F1 Paddock tweeted: “BREAKING: The South African GP at Kyalami is CONFIRMED for 2023. Formula 1 and DHL have signed a 5-YEAR contract.

“Formula 1 will return to South Africa after nearly 30 years since the last Grand Prix. “#F1 #Formula1 #SouthAfricanGP.” Minimum price is said to be around 3000 South African Rand. https://t.co/Vhn3DoN2JO — F1 Paddock Insider (@F1Insider_) July 12, 2022 The account then even added ticket prices, adding: “More BREAKING on the South African Grand Prix: Tickets are most likely going to cost around 5000 South African Rand, which is around 300 Euros.”