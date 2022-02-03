The Proteas jetted off to New Zealand last night without star batsman Keegan Petersen, who was ruled out of the two-Test series after testing positive for Covid-19.

Named Player of the Series in the recent 2-1 five-day win over India after scoring 276 runs in six innings at an average of 46, captain Dean Elgar says KP’s absence is just another curveball thrown at his team.

Fielding questions about possibly having to testify in the gross misconduct case against coach Mark Boucher, Elgar, who only heard of this in a press release yesterday, was already gatvol of answering off-field questions again by the time he was asked about Petersen’s absence in his departure press conference.

With the hits coming on after the other, Elgar says of Petersen’s injury: “It’s just another curveball the Proteas have to deal with.

CALLED UP: Zubayr Hamza

“It’s unfortunate that KP is going to miss out on this trip. From my side, I would have loved to see him build on what he started in the India series…

“These kinds of curveballs come your way and you just have to deal with it.”

Cape Cobras ace Zubayr Hamza has been called up to replace Petersen on the tour, but it’s Sarel Erwee who is more likely to get his shot at replacing KP at No.3.

Elgar explains: “We do have Sarel Erwee who’s been our backup batter for quite some time.

“He’s had a few series now where he’s carried the drinks and has been brilliant for us off the field.

“I’d like to think he is maybe the one guy coming in, but in saying that we do have Zubayr Hamza coming in to replace KP in the 17 and he’s also an option for us.”

The first of the two Tests start on February 17.

