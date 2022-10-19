Jurgen Klopp is backing Anfield to drive them to victory over West Ham on Wednesday night at 8.30pm. Having beaten Manchester City 1-0 on Sunday in a fiery Premier League clash at a raucous Anfield, the German wants his manne and the fans to bring the passion again.

Dinge got heated, with fans gooing coins at City boss Pep Guardiola and Klopp getting himself sent off. But with the Reds eighth on the table with 13 points from eight games, the German believes the passion will keep his team climbing the table. He says: “From all perspectives, it was the performance we needed.

“I don’t want to cut out our supporters, what they did this season is exceptional. “Our fans understood quickly it was not the start we wanted, how they reacted and perform in home games is exceptional. Special.” He adds: “From now they are all finals. We realised that a few weeks ago. We respect West Ham a lot, they’ve caused us a lot of problems.”