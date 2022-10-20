Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says he doesn’t mind playing off the bench at the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship. Kolisi took the field off the wood last weekend when they beat Glasgow 40-12.

Alongside fellow Springboks Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche, the Boks made an impact coming on for the starters. Ahead of their clash with Ulster on Saturday, Kolisi says of the Boks’ first URC match of the season: “We were excited, we were just happy to be back and join this group after what the boys did on tour. “We just wanted to add value after a week off [after the Springbok commitments] and then a week of integration with the squad which was good and I really enjoyed the game…