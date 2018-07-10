Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says his current team is the best Reds outfit he has coached to date.

Klopp, who joined Liverpool in 2015 and has won the Champions League with the team in 2018/19 and the Premier League in 2019/20, adds that he wants this team to be the team no-one wants to play against.

Still chasing history by winning a quadruple, Klopp and his team welcome Benfica to Anfield tonight for their Champions League quarterfinal second leg, after winning the first tie 3-1.

Asked if this season’s Reds is his best team yet, Klopp says: “Yes.”

HIGH PRAISE: Jurgen Klopp

He elaborates: “Since I’ve been here we always had great teams and I loved them all, but now we have a bigger squad - huge quality, all fit, it’s the first time since I’ve been here that that is the case.”

Of welcoming Benfica with a 3-1 cushion, Klopp says it’s only half time in the encounter.

But he warns their Portuguese visitors: “The bad news for Benfica is that it’s Anfield, They don’t just play against us, but a whole crowd.

“We want to be the one team nobody wants play against and hopefully we can be that tomorrow night.”

Following tonight’s 9pm Anfield clash, the Reds will prepare to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal at the weekend, before crossing swords with Manchester United in the Premier League next Tuesday.

