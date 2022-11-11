Reds owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) reportedly put the club up for sale, with rumours adding that Dubai’s royal family are keen on making a £4.3bn bid for the Anfield giants - which would represent a £4bn profit.

Jurgen Klopp vowed that whatever owners take over Liverpool, the team will be in his safe hands.

But Klopp says that FSG is only looking for investors and that he would love for them to show him the money to compete with the likes of Manchester City.

He says: “As far as I know they [FSG] are looking for investors and that makes sense. “Whatever happens I am committed to the club. Nobody had a heart attack when they heard the news.”

With his side into the League Cup last 16 with a penalty-shootout win over Derby in midweek, Klopp and his Reds welcome Southampton and their new boss Nathan Jones for a Premier League clash at 4pm.