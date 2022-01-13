Jurgen Klopp believes playing tonight’s 9.45pm League Cup semifinal first leg at Anfield gives Liverpool the advantage over Arsenal.

The Reds weren’t supposed to get first dips at holding court, with the Emirates originally meant to host the first leg last Thursday.

But that fixture was postponed due to what turned out to be a klomp “false positive” Covid-19 results.

And Klopp is expecting the Anfield and Kop crowd to give his team an extra boost of krag.

FEELINGS HOME THE VIBES: Reds boss Klopp

The German explains: “Of course it makes a difference especially with the power that Anfield can produce.

“But we cannot change that. We couldn't play last Thursday, that's why we have to take it like it is.”

His Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta agrees that the fixture venue flip will change the “dynamic”, but Klopp still reckons the Gunners will be a tougher test than their last visit to Merseyside.

Since November’s 4-0 Premier League stroll, Klopp says: “Mikel is doing an exceptional job there, having a lot of young boys in, and a front three is really exciting to watch.

“Clear idea, I think they have improved a lot between then and now. A tricky draw.”

WARNING: Mikel Arteta

With Klopp’s manne progressing in the FA Cup with a 4-1 over Shrewsbury, Arteta’s Gunners misfired at Nottingham Forest.

And the Spaniard called for his side to come out all guns blazing.

He says: “We were all extremely disappointed and upset after the game.

“We analysed what happened, we discussed it, talked about it and hopefully learn from it. “After that you have to put that in the bin, take the lesson and move on because the game we have ahead of us tomorrow is too important.”

[email protected]