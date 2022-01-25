Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had little sympathy for Crystal Palace as his Reds benefitted from some controversial goals in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League win.

With the Reds’ pursuit of league leaders Manchester City halted by a mid-season break until the first week of February, the Merseysiders are nine points off the pace, having played a game less than their rivals.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira questioned Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain strike that put Liverpool 2-0 up after an offside Roberto Firmino dragged defenders out of position, before a late penalty awarded after a VAR check looked as if Diogo Jota had ran into goalkeeper Vicente Guita.

But with the points in the bag, Klopp was min gespin, saying: “A massive relief.

“I didn’t see [the Jota incident] back but I don’t think I have to because VAR thought it’s a penalty, the ref saw it as a penalty.

“That the Crystal Palace people thought it’s no penalty, I understand.

“A big three points today for us, really big. Intense period again. Now a little bit a breather, which helps…”

