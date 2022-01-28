A lot has been made of the Sharks’ big-name team ahead of tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship against the Stormers at Kings Park at 5.05pm.

With coach Sean Everitt labelling his backline stars Makazole Mapimpi and Lukhanyo Am the best in the world and with the likes of Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonambi up front, the Durbanites are loaded with Springboks meaning the Stormers will enter the match as underdogs.

But they have what it takes to catch the big fish of SA rugby according to captain Steven “Kitsie” Kitshoff.

Having beaten the Bulls 30-26 at Loftus Versfeld last weekend, the Stormers also won their away match to the Dragons last year, meaning they are hunting a three-match run on the road.

SCRUM CHUM: Ox Nche

Kitshoff believes they can carry that momentum into the Sharks clash.

He says: “We had an incredible week of preparation, there were a couple of tough days earlier in the week.

“It was a good victory last weekend [over the Bulls], so we’re looking to take momentum from that into this week…”

Kitshoff knows it won’t be easy beating his Springbok teammates, but says it is a challenge they are looking forward to.

OPTIONS: Coach John Dobson

The loosehead prop adds of the scrum battle: “It’s going to be a tough battle against Bongi [Mbonambi], Ox [Nche] and Thomas [du Toit], but it’s quite exciting and I’m looking forward to that.”

The Stormers will have a few Springboks of their own in their lineup - which will be named by coach John Dobson today.

With tighthead prop Frans Malherbe and lock Salmaan Moerat out injured, they can still call on Springboks Kitshoff, Scarra Ntubeni, Marvin Orie, Herschel Jantjies, Damian Willemse and Warrick Gelant.

And Kitshoff signs off with a warning to the Sharks: “[Yes, their team is brilliant, they’ve got many caps in the Bok setup.

“[But] also remember we’ve got a well-oiled and experienced URC team. We’ve also got Springboks like Damian, Warrick, myself, Herschel… I am very happy and confident in the team and the game plan. It’s now just to go out and execute [the plan] and to challenge what the Sharks bring.”

