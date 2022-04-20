Heinrich Klaasen will be the klas kaptein when South Africa’s ‘A’ side tour neighbours Zimbabwe for a limited overs series next week.

Klaasen, 30, will lead both the One Day and T20 teams, with the first One Day match being played next Monday.

National convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang and his pals also called up Western Province captain Tony de Zorzi, as well as allrounder Jason Smith.

CONSISTENCY: Victor Mpitsang

Of his squad selection, Mpitsang says: “It’s going to be an exciting few weeks in Harare, the national selection panel and I selected our best up and coming players and balanced them with the experience of some of our Proteas to show just how seriously we take this tour.

“The CSA High Performance program is an important part of the organisation’s pipeline and game time is vital for this program to succeed.

“We are really looking forward to watching these matches and seeing what this team of talented players under the leadership of Heinrich Klaasen will bring to the table.

KAAPSIE FLAVOUR: WP yster Tony De Zorzi

“On behalf of the selectors, I would like to wish Heinrich [Klaasen] and coach Malibongwe Maketa, all the best for the tour.”

SA 'A' Squad Announcement 🚨



Heinrich Klaasen will lead the SA 'A' One Day and T20 squads when they take on Zimbabwe XI in Harare from 25 April to 10 May 🏏 #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/G9MfSnMmcV — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 19, 2022

SOUTH AFRICA ‘A’ SQUADS TO ZIMBABWE

One Day squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Theunis de Bruyn, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Lesiba Ngoepe and Gerald Coetzee.

T20 Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Lesiba Ngoepe, Gerald Coetzee, Tristan Stubbs and Wihan Lubbe.

[email protected]