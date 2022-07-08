New Zealand and Ireland have each made one change to their starting sides for Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin at 9.05am.
The All Blacks brought in Dalton Papalii at blindside flanker and the tourists restored Mack Hansen to the right wing.
Hansen, who was unavailable for the first test after testing positive for Covid-19, replaces Keith Earls despite the veteran winger scoring a try in the 42-19 loss in the first Test in Auckland last week.
All Blacks coach Ian Foster has shifted Scott Barrett from flanker to his more normal role at lock in place of Sam Whitelock, who was concussed at Eden Park, with Papalii coming into the back row.
Papalii was one of the form players of the Super Rugby campaign this year and might have challenged captain Sam Cane for his spot on the openside flank had he not suffered appendicitis last month.
All Blacks v Ireland
Saturday, 9.05am
New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Leicester Fainga'anuku, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Dalton Papalii, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower.
Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Folau Fakatava, 22 Richie Mo'unga and 23 Will Jordan.
Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (captain), 9 Jamison Gibson Park, 8 Caelan Doris, 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 5 James Ryan, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Dan Sheehan, 1 Andrew Porter.
Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery and 23 Bundee Aki.