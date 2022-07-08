The All Blacks brought in Dalton Papalii at blindside flanker and the tourists restored Mack Hansen to the right wing.

New Zealand and Ireland have each made one change to their starting sides for Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin at 9.05am.

Hansen, who was unavailable for the first test after testing positive for Covid-19, replaces Keith Earls despite the veteran winger scoring a try in the 42-19 loss in the first Test in Auckland last week.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has shifted Scott Barrett from flanker to his more normal role at lock in place of Sam Whitelock, who was concussed at Eden Park, with Papalii coming into the back row.

Papalii was one of the form players of the Super Rugby campaign this year and might have challenged captain Sam Cane for his spot on the openside flank had he not suffered appendicitis last month.