The All Blacks weathered storms at the start of each half but responded with six tries to open their 2022 season with a hardfought but convincing 42-19 victory over Ireland in Auckland on Saturday.
No.8 Ardie Savea scored either side of halftime to help New Zealand avenge a 29-20 loss in Dublin last November and extend their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 47 Tests over 28 years.
Ireland dominated the early exchanges and grabbed a try through winger Keith Earls, but the All Blacks showed their class by taking a 28-5 lead at the break, before Ireland centre Garry Ringrose scored soon after the break, while the visitors also got a a late consolation through Auckland-born Bundee Aki.
Ardie Savea had a night 🔥#NZLvIRE pic.twitter.com/GKgNjGNLJL— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 3, 2022
Fullback Jordie Barrett scored a try and converted all six for the All Blacks, while winger Sevu Reece, centre Quinn Tupaea and debutant looseforward Pita Gus Sowakula also crossed to help put the hosts 1-0 up in the three-match series.
Of the win, All Blacks captain Sam Cane says: “We’re pretty pleased, that's a good start to the year for sure.”
All Blacks 42 Ireland 19
New Zealand - Tries: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Quinn Tupaea, Ardie Savea (2) and Pita Sowakula; Conversions: Barrett (6).
Ireland - Tries: Jeith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki; Conversions: Joe Carbery (2