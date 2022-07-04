No.8 Ardie Savea scored either side of halftime to help New Zealand avenge a 29-20 loss in Dublin last November and extend their unbeaten run at Eden Park to 47 Tests over 28 years.

The All Blacks weathered storms at the start of each half but responded with six tries to open their 2022 season with a hardfought but convincing 42-19 victory over Ireland in Auckland on Saturday.

Ireland dominated the early exchanges and grabbed a try through winger Keith Earls, but the All Blacks showed their class by taking a 28-5 lead at the break, before Ireland centre Garry Ringrose scored soon after the break, while the visitors also got a a late consolation through Auckland-born Bundee Aki.

Fullback Jordie Barrett scored a try and converted all six for the All Blacks, while winger Sevu Reece, centre Quinn Tupaea and debutant looseforward Pita Gus Sowakula also crossed to help put the hosts 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Of the win, All Blacks captain Sam Cane says: “We’re pretty pleased, that's a good start to the year for sure.”