The All Blacks on Saturday showed that anything the Springboks can do, they can match in their runaway 41-12 Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Mendoza. Watching South Africa annihilate Australia 43-12 in Pretoria earlier in the day, New Zealand ran in three tries in the first 12 minutes and led 31-0 at halftime as hooker Dane Coles, No.8 Ardie Savea, centres Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane, scrumhalf Aaron Smith, fullback Beauden Barrett and debutant wing Emoni Narawa all scored.

W to open the season 🖤#AllBlacks pic.twitter.com/iT0zB7axFj — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 8, 2023 Flyhalf Damian McKenzie, playing his first Test since 2021, was wayward from the kicking tee, but his ability as a playmaker were a timely reminder of his qualities for coach Ian Foster. New Zealand’s speed at the ruck and ambition with ball in hand put Argentina under immense pressure and forced the hosts into giving away numerous penalties. STOPPED: Argie Pablo Matera.PICTURE: PUMAS\TWITTER Their only rewards were tries for prop Lucio Sordoni and hooker Agustin Creevy.

NZ captain Sam Cane says of the win: “I’m really pleased with the way we started, the first half we were outstanding. “The second half was a bit of an arm-wrestle but I am proud of that result. “The key to the first 20 minutes was our discipline and how ruthless we were on attack. We were really clinical and able to get the ball into space.”