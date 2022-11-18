New Zealand hooker Codie Taylor says the 19-7 pak suffered at the hands of England in the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Japan is forgotten, as the two teams prepare for battle at Twickenham on Saturday at 7.30pm. Coach Eddie Jones’ England played out of their skins on that day in the tournament semifinal to down the favourites and book a place in the final against South Africa.

Ou storie, says Taylor as they gear up for a first match against the Roses since then. No baggage: Codie Taylor He explains: “You never like losing, but this is a new team. There were a few of us who were part of that 2019 side, but there are a lot of us who weren’t. “For us it’s about building on the progress we’ve made over the last few weeks.