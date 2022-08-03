New Zealand captain Sam Cane says they don’t have a lot to fix ahead of Saturday’s first Rugby Championship against South Africa at the Mbombela Stadium. With four defeats in their last five outings (including a 2-1 home series defeat to Ireland last month), the All Blacks are under pressure heading into the match.

But Cane says: “It may seem like there’s a lot to fix from the outside but in camp we have some clear focuses and often when you get those big things right a lot of the smaller things that may seem like issues sort themselves out. “It’s important that we don’t focus on all these things going wrong because the truth is there aren’t a whole lot. With top teams it is small margins in games. A morning in Nelspruit pic.twitter.com/uVLueypVOi — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 2, 2022 “In the last Test [against Ireland] we lost by 10 points (32-22) but we let them score two rolling maul tries, which for an All Black pack is something we don’t see as acceptable. Fix that and it is one big thing we have sorted out.”