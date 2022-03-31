It will be a battle of ex-Paul Roos Gymnasium props when the Stormers host Wales’ Ospreys at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

And Stormers captain and loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff can’t wait to meet kragte against tighthead prop Tom Botha - his senior at school.

Botha, 31, started his career at Western Province in 2o11, before stints at the Kings and Cheetahs before joining Ospreys in 2018.

Of the possible duel with Botha, Kitshoff, 30, says: “He is actually an old schoolmate of mine - we were a year apart at Paul Roos.

“It’s going to be fun playing against him - I followed his career over the years and he did a good job for himself, so I’m looking forward to it. “It’s going to be some old memories coming out when I play against him.”

Kitshoff will again pack down next to Chad Solomon, with Scarra Ntubeni still out with a soft-tissue injury.

But with Frans Malherbe back in the front row, after returning from long-term injury in their 23-20 win over Ulster last weekend - Kitshoff and his teammates will be looking to show Botha wie’s baas in die Kaap as they look to lay the platform for their backs to run freely - weather permitting, that is.

