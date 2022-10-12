Kirsten guided India to the 50-overs World Cup title in 2011 and coached South Africa to the top of the Test rankings a year later.

Proteas legend Gary Kirsten has joined the Netherlands’ coaching staff for the Twenty20 World Cup as a consultant.

The 54-year-old has also had coaching roles in the Indian Premier League with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, as well as Big Bash League side Hobart Hurricanes.

Former SA opening batsman Kirsten says: “I look forward to joining them as a consultant in the T20 World Cup. I was impressed with the level of skill and professionalism during the camp.

“They will be ready and determined to make a big impact at the T20 World Cup.”