With the French Open qualifiers starting today, there is a big question mark over the fitness of the King of Clay, Rafa Nadal.

Nadal, who only recently returned from a stress fracture in the ribs, struggled badly at the back end of his match against Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open last week, as he went down 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 in the last-16.

And he says: “I had my foot again with a lot of pain. I am a player living with an injury - it is nothing new. It’s something that is there.

“Unfortunately, my day-by-day is difficult, honestly. Even like this, I am trying hard... it can be frustrating that a lot of days I can’t practice the proper way.”