Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was yesterday crowned SA Rugby Player of the Year at the annual awards ceremony.

The 30-year-old Kolisi edged out strong challenges from his national teammates Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth and Makazole Mapimpi to become the first Bok captain since Jean de Villiers in 2013 to win the top award.

Kolisi – who was named the Springbok of the Lions Series last year and was the only Springbok to play in all 13 Tests in 2021 – led South Africa to a superb series victory over the British & Irish Lions in August and went on to captain the side under difficult circumstances in the Rugby Championship, which culminated with a nail biting win over the All Blacks.

Aphelele Fassi, meanwhile, walked away with the Young Player of the Year award.

BREAKING OUT: Aphelele Fassi

Fassi made his Springbok debut in 2021 and although he featured in only two Tests – scoring superb tries on both occasions – he showed that he is one for the future playing with increased maturity at fullback and on the wing.

Ronald Brown, meanwhile, won the Springbok Sevens Player of the Year, while Henco van Wyk’s performances in the U20 International Series saw him walk away with the award for Junior Springbok Player of the Year.

SA RUGBY AWARD WINNERS FOR 2021

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Siya Kolisi

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Aphelele Fassi

Springbok Women’s Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Ronald Brown

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Henco van Wyk

Team of the Year: Springboks

Coach of the Year: Jake White (Bulls)

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Elrigh Louw (Bulls)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Dylan Maart (Boland Kavaliers)

Provincial Women’s Player of the Year: Lusanda Dumke (Border Ladies)

Test Try of the Year: Cheslin Kolbe – Springboks v British & Irish Lions (third Test)

Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron

