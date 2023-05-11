According to the Citizen, the Bafana Bafana striker is being advised by his toppie to move to Amakhosi to toughen himself up for an eventual move overseas.

Cape Town City hotshot Khanyisa Mayo is reportedly in a tug-of-war between his club and Kaizer Chiefs legend dad, Patrick.

The newspaper quotes an unnamed source saying: “At a club like Chiefs, there is a lot of pressure as a player, so if you are able to overcome that, you can succeed anywhere in the world.

“That’s what his father wants, he wants to see him doing well at Chiefs...”

If Chiefs are serious about making Mayo senior’s dreams come true, they will have to pay City big bucks.