Cape Town City hotshot Khanyisa Mayo is reportedly in a tug-of-war between his club and Kaizer Chiefs legend dad, Patrick.
According to the Citizen, the Bafana Bafana striker is being advised by his toppie to move to Amakhosi to toughen himself up for an eventual move overseas.
The newspaper quotes an unnamed source saying: “At a club like Chiefs, there is a lot of pressure as a player, so if you are able to overcome that, you can succeed anywhere in the world.
“That’s what his father wants, he wants to see him doing well at Chiefs...”
If Chiefs are serious about making Mayo senior’s dreams come true, they will have to pay City big bucks.
Mayo has 10 league goals this term - just two off Golden Boot leader Peter Shalulile with two games left to play - with the Citizens also triggering a two-year extension on the 24-year-old’s contract two weeks ago.