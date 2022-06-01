The 23-year-old scored four goals for the Citizens as they secured Caf Champions League football with a second-placed PSL finish this season.
But after joining from new NFD champions Richards Bay, it’s his ability to step up to the next level in his maiden top-flight season that could be the key to shining on the international stage.
Having joined Broos’ camp ahead of next week’s Afcon 2023 qualifier away to Morocco, Mayo says: “Being called up is a wonderful opportunity and a honour to represent the country.
“I think what’s impressed the coach is my work ethic and the chances I’ve been taking.
“Coming from the NFD to the PSL, I’ve adapted well.”
A pacy, mobile striker with a booming left boot, Mayo is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father Patrick, who scored six goals in 18 appearances for South Africa.