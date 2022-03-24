It looks like the Stormers’ search for a flyhalf that unlocks the full potential of their backline may finally be over.

For years Capetonians have been longing for their side to play with the type of flair historically associated with the union.

It has come in dribs and drabs during the days of former pivots Peter Grant, Elton Jantjies, Demetri Catrakilis, Kurt Coleman, Robert du Preez, Jean-Luc du Plessis and even Damian Willemse.

So when coach John Dobson signed Manie Libbok, 24, from the Sharks at the start of the season, many didn’t even bat an eyelid.

But what a perfect fit for Cape rugby the United Rugby Championship’s leading points scorer turned out to be with his 94 points to date.

Combining expertly with fullback Warrick Gelant as the team’s two primary playmakers, Libbok has marshalled one of the most exciting backlines in the United Rugby Championship to date.

UNLEASHED: Stormers winger Leolin Zas

As a pivot, he has to take great joy in seeing wing Seabelo Senatla currently at the top of the try-scoring charts with eight touchdowns, while fellow winger Leolin Zas has also been on the up in recent weeks.

So what is the key to their success and subsequently the key to bringing back some running rugby to the Mother City?

FIRED UP: Fullback Warrick Gelant

Libbok credits coach John Dobson and his coaching staff, saying: “Our structures [is the key], how we want to play, we have plans for most of the stuff we are doing.

“Everyone knows exactly what their roles are when it comes to certain situations…

“It allows us to play the kind of rugby we are playing.”

He adds of his teammates: “We click nicely and we’re just feeding off each other. We know each other’s strengths and allow each other to play to their strengths.”

Of his own form, Libbok says: “I enjoy my rugby now, I am backed by coaches and everyone. The team believes in me - what I bring to the team.”

Libbok and his teammates will go all-out again on Saturday when they host Ireland’s Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

