The world’s best player, Karim Benzema, has been ruled out of the Fifa World Cup after suffering a thigh injury in training. The France striker and current holder of the Ballon d'Or winner has been struggling with a muscle problem and was forced to leave defending champions France's training session earlier on Saturday.

Coach Didier Deschamps says in a statement: “I am extremely sad for Karim who had made this World Cup a major objective. “Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us.” Benzema, who has scored 10 goals in his last 16 appearances for Les Bleus, adds in an Instagram post: “I’ve never given up in my life but I have to think of the team.

“So reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our squad have a great World Cup.” Les Bleus kick off their title defence against unfancied Australia tomorrow night, with matches against Denmark and Tunisia in Group D to come. With every World Cup holder crashing out at the group stages since 2010, Deschamp must be hoping “the champions’ curse” is not real, after also losing ysters N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku and defender Presnel Kimpembe to injury.

With Ballon d’Or winner Benzema now ruled out, he joins his runner-up in this year’s poll, Sadio Mane, on the sidelines. Big-name absentee: Sadio Mane Mane’s Afcon winners Senegal kick off their tournament with a Group A clash against three-time World Cup finalists Netherlands at 6pm tonight. TODAY’S WORLD CUP FIXTURES