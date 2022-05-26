Stellenbosch are reportedly ready to cash in their crown jewel Ashley du Preez.
According to a bulletin on SABC Sport, the winelands club have agreed “a straight cash deal” with Kaizer Chiefs for the nine-goal striker.
Following a successful campaign for Steve Barker’s side, who are still hoping rivals Royal AM and Orlando Pirates don’t displace them from a third-placed PSL finish, Stellies have been raided twice by Chiefs.
SABC Sport understands that Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC have reached an agreement – in principle – over the transfer of 24-year-old striker Ashley Du Preez.— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 25, 2022
Last week, the Maroons announced that defensive lynchpin and skipper Zitha Kwinika would be joining Amakhosi next season.
And now Du Preez, who is waiting to hear if he makes the final cut for the Bafana Bafana squad to face Morocco in their Afcon 2023 qualifier in Rabat on June 9, is set to be the next player to make the move to Naturena.
Having beaten the Sowetan giants twice last season, with Du Preez scoring a cracker in the 1-0 win at FNB Stadium, Stellies may well be becoming victims of their own success.
With the homegrown ace heading for the exit, the Boland club are set for a major rebuild in the offseason.
The club announced earlier this week that have released veterans Robyn Johannes, Granwald Scott, Robyn Johannes, Waseem Isaacs and Sibusiso Mthethwa.
Foreign talents Stanley Dimgba (Nigeria) and Nathan Sinkala (Zambia) have also packed their bags.