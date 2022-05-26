According to a bulletin on SABC Sport, the winelands club have agreed “a straight cash deal” with Kaizer Chiefs for the nine-goal striker.

Stellenbosch are reportedly ready to cash in their crown jewel Ashley du Preez.

Following a successful campaign for Steve Barker’s side, who are still hoping rivals Royal AM and Orlando Pirates don’t displace them from a third-placed PSL finish, Stellies have been raided twice by Chiefs.

Last week, the Maroons announced that defensive lynchpin and skipper Zitha Kwinika would be joining Amakhosi next season.

And now Du Preez, who is waiting to hear if he makes the final cut for the Bafana Bafana squad to face Morocco in their Afcon 2023 qualifier in Rabat on June 9, is set to be the next player to make the move to Naturena.