Cape-born Bafana Bafana defender Kegan Johannes knows that the nation will be expecting the team to defend their Cosafa Cup title this month. Coach Helman Mkhalele’s South Africa begin their tournament with a quarterfinal clash against Mozambique on July 10 in Durban.

And with Mkhalele naming young squad for the tournament, with an eye on feeding Hugo Broos' senior squad and qualifying up for next year's U23 Afcon. And 21-year-old SuperSport United rightback Johannes reckons he and teammates are ready to give their alles. With a first senior cap in the offing, he says: "Being the defending champions, we know what is expected of us.

“We need to be able to take the punches, and fight to come out victorious in every fixture we will be playing in.” Having began his career in the youth ranks of now-defunct Ajax Cape Town, the 2022 Olympian adds: “It feels great and quite an honour to be here given the quality of players the coaches have had to select the final Bafana Bafana squad from. “I have been in the national setup before when we qualified for the Tokyo Olympics games.”