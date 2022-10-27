Juventus coach Max Allegri is expected to keep his job despite the Italian giants’ embarrassing KO from the Champions League at the group stage on Tuesday night. The Bianconeri were klapped 4-3 by Benfica, with the Italian newspapers on Wednesday ripping into the team, who are also struggling down in eighth place in Serie A.

Corriere dello Sport’s front page screamed: “Juve in Hell”. But Allegri is expected to survive, despite club legend and three-time European Cup-winning coach Zinedine Zidane being linked to the job. Allegri and Juve now have the massive task of beating Group H leader PSG in next week’s final game to avoid crashing out of European competition altogether.