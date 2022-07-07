Manchester United are lining up Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala as his replacement at Old Trafford. With their Portuguese superstar still on “family leave” after he dropped a bombshell telling the club he wants to leave last weekend, United are skarreling for a new goal threat.

And 28-year-old attacker Dybala, who klapped 82 goals in 172 for Juventus before being let go at the end of last season, fits the bill perfectly. Available on a free transfer, United are apparently facing competition from Inter Milan for the signature of the Argentina international. JUVE BOUND: Yster Paul Pogba But according to reports in the UK, the Red Devils are druk besig to get their hands on the man who was dubbed “The new Lionel Messi” in his younger days.

While Dybala could join the Red Devils, former United superstar Paul Pogba looks set to go the other way. Also a free agent after being let go by the club at the end of last season, Pogba has reportedly agreed a deal to join Juventus, where he will have his medical on Saturday. Man Utd 'make contact' with Paulo Dybala as Cristiano Ronaldo nears exit https://t.co/K4Z7h8F11K — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 3, 2022 As for Ronaldo, it has emerged that United have slashed salaries across the squad after missing out on Champions League football for next season, leading to many believing that it was a contributing factor in the 37-year-old’s decision to ask for a transfer. Club captain Harry Maguire even liked a SportsBible Instagram post reporting on the news.