Klopp watched as his span withstood a first-half Champions League onslaught at Ajax, only to come out as 3-0 winners to book their place in the tournament’s last 16.

And coach Klopp says: “I’m not sure what is better in our situation, to fly through a game – probably everybody would love it – [or] to overcome difficulties and in the end to develop into your best self is obviously very helpful as well.”

Klopp, who was yesterday fined £30 000 for his red card against Manchester City, will hope his manne can improve on eighth place with 16 points after 11 games when Leeds rock up at Anfield.

With Leeds fighting to get out of the relegation zone, skipper Liam Cooper says: “We know we’re at a big club and you have to take it on the chin. When your backs are against the wall, you have to come out fighting.”