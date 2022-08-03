Michaela Witbooi won South Africa’s fifth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday night, when she won the judo category for fighters weighing 48kg and under.
Witbooi defeated India’s Shushila Likmabam, the silver medalist from the 2014 Games in Glasgow, for SA’s fifth gold of the 2022 Games.
'Please stand up for the national anthem of South Africa!'— Team South Africa (@TeamSA2024) August 1, 2022
In an impressive judo career so far, the Tuks Sport athlete also claimed the gold medal at the Africa Senior Judo Championships in 2019.
Also on Monday, Charne Griesel, wrestled her way to a bronze medal in the women’s judo 52kg event after defeating Northern Ireland’s Yasmin Javadian.