Juan de Jongh has been chosen to lead Western Province into battle against the Sharks in the Currie Cup today, fuelling rumours that Damian Willemse could be back for the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship semifinal clash with Ulster on Saturday.
Stormers coach John Dobson, who will name his side today, said after their quarterfinal win over Edinburgh that De Jongh could come in at inside centre with Willemse and Rikus Pretorius both out injured.
Dobson, though, revealed on Tuesday that they are still holding thumbs for Willemse’s return, with the inclusion of De Jongh in the Currie Cup team indicating that the Stormers are happy that their nommer is vol.
Coach Jerome Paarwater’s WP, meanwhile, will face a strong Sharks team at 4pm in Stellenbosch and are already out of the prentjie in the Currie Cup.
Fifth-placed Sharks are looking to chase down either one of Griquas (in third on 31 log points) and the Pumas in fourth on 27 points.
One point behind the Pumas, the Sharks will be hoping that Griquas can skin the cats in Nelspruit at 6pm tonight, with the table-topping Bulls visiting second-placed Free State at 5.45pm Saturday.
Seabelo Senatla will play his 50th game for the DHL Stormers while Damian Willemse returns in the only change for the semifinal against Ulster at DHL Stadium.
Western Province: 15 Sergeal Petersen, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Cornel Smit, 12 Juan de Jongh (captain), 11 Ebenezer Tshimanga, 10 Tristan Leyds, 9 Thomas Bursey, 8 Keke Morabe, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Shaine Orderson, 5 Ben-Jason Dixon, 4 Simon Miller, 3 Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, 2 Jacques van Zyl, 1 Ali Vermaak.
Replacements: 16 HP van Schoor, 17 Kwenzo Blose, 18 Leon Lyons, 19 Hilton Lobberts, 20 Jarrod Taylor, 21 Bobby Alexander, 22 Jonathan Roche, 23 Mnombo Zwelendaba.