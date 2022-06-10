Juan de Jongh has been chosen to lead Western Province into battle against the Sharks in the Currie Cup today, fuelling rumours that Damian Willemse could be back for the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship semifinal clash with Ulster on Saturday. Stormers coach John Dobson, who will name his side today, said after their quarterfinal win over Edinburgh that De Jongh could come in at inside centre with Willemse and Rikus Pretorius both out injured.

Dobson, though, revealed on Tuesday that they are still holding thumbs for Willemse’s return, with the inclusion of De Jongh in the Currie Cup team indicating that the Stormers are happy that their nommer is vol. What it means to be a DHL Stormer. 💙![CDATA[]]>🤍⛈️#iamastormer #sachaisastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/g60I5kzHgX — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) June 10, 2022 Coach Jerome Paarwater’s WP, meanwhile, will face a strong Sharks team at 4pm in Stellenbosch and are already out of the prentjie in the Currie Cup. Fifth-placed Sharks are looking to chase down either one of Griquas (in third on 31 log points) and the Pumas in fourth on 27 points.