England coach Eddie Jones says his version of a Rassie Erasmus referee video is pending.

This after a late penalty try proved decisive in Saturday’s 20-17 Six Nations opening defeat to Scotland.

Scotland were awarded a 66th minute penalty try after England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie batted away the ball to prevent a potential Scotland score and not only conceded his side’s seven point lead but also got himself yellow carded and sent to the sin bin for 10 key minutes.

It proved a crucial decision from New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe but Jones skirted questions, joking: “Wait for the video mate, it’s coming out. “I've got the production team on it now. It’s called 'Rassie in love with'.”

ERROR: Luke Cowan-Dickie

It was all Jones would say about a key moment that allowed Scotland to come back and then go on and win the match with a late penalty from Finn Russell.

He adds: “We're massively disappointed we lost. But let's make it clear that Scotland deserve to win. But I thought we dominated a lot of the game. But we didn't get the points out of domination at the end of the game.”

