Manchester City suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s Premier League derby against Manchester United when defender John Stones was injured on England duty.
The centreback held his hamstring as he limped off in the 37th minute of Tuesday’s 3-3 Uefa Nations league draw with Germany at Wembley.
England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed the injury and Stones is now a major doubt to face United, as second-placed City host their fifth-placed neighbours.
It’s a huge setback for City boss Pep Guardiola, who has used Stones in six of the champions’ seven league matches to date, with the 28-year-old setting up two goals and scoring in the Champions League group-stage win over Borussia Dortmund.
Best wishes to John Stones, who appears to have gone off injured due to the shock of finding himself in the opponent’s half pic.twitter.com/fj8Ms3zoFB— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 26, 2022
Guardiola will likely turn to either Swiss international Manuel Akanji or Dutch defender Nathan Ake to partner Ruben Dias in defence.
In Tuesday’s action, City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored the opener from the penalty after a Harry Maguire blunder before Kai Havertz doubled the lead.
But England hit back with goals from Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and a Harry Kane spotkick before Havertz snatched a late equaliser in the Group A3 clash for the already-relegated Three Lions.
Man City fans all say the same thing as John Stones injured during England vs Germany#MCFC https://t.co/rxedqmpPUI— Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) September 26, 2022