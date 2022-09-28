The centreback held his hamstring as he limped off in the 37th minute of Tuesday’s 3-3 Uefa Nations league draw with Germany at Wembley.

Manchester City suffered a major blow ahead of Sunday’s Premier League derby against Manchester United when defender John Stones was injured on England duty.

England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed the injury and Stones is now a major doubt to face United, as second-placed City host their fifth-placed neighbours.

It’s a huge setback for City boss Pep Guardiola, who has used Stones in six of the champions’ seven league matches to date, with the 28-year-old setting up two goals and scoring in the Champions League group-stage win over Borussia Dortmund.

Best wishes to John Stones, who appears to have gone off injured due to the shock of finding himself in the opponent’s half pic.twitter.com/fj8Ms3zoFB — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 26, 2022

Guardiola will likely turn to either Swiss international Manuel Akanji or Dutch defender Nathan Ake to partner Ruben Dias in defence.