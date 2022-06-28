Joe Schmidt has been called up to help prepare the All Blacks for Saturday’s first Test against his former charges Ireland at Eden Park after Ian Foster and two of his assistant coaches tested positive for Covid-19. New Zealander Schmidt coached the Irish for six years from 2013 and his reign included Ireland’s first two wins over the All Blacks.

In a statement released by New Zealand Rugby, Foster says: “Joe will come in for Tuesday and Thursday’s training this week, and we’re really grateful to have his help. “We’ve planned for this kind of disruption and we’ve got back-up plans and people on standby. “Joe was one of those people we could call on. “I’ve got every confidence in our coaching group, and in our senior leaders who are all stepping up in what’s a massive test for us.”