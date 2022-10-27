Jean-Luc du Plessis is back in the Mother City and training with the Stormers at the High Performance Centre in Bellville. The former Streeptrui pivot, 28, left the Stormers in 2020 to play for Honda Heat in Japan.

But things didn’t quite work out in the Land of the Rising Sun and now he’s back, as the Stormers gear up for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship trip to the Lions. Assistant coach Dawie Snyman reveals: “Jean-Luc is a special player, we were quite sad when we lost him and he went to Japan. It’s tough that it didn’t work out for him on that side. “At the moment he is a free agent and asked if he could train with us...