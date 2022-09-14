South Africa Rugby Union president Mark Alexander says the Elton Jantjies-Zeenat Simjee affair is just gossip.
With the duo being sent home on Sunday after rumours of a warm affair broke on Sunday, Alexander tells Netwerk24: “I don’t want to dig into anyone’s personal life because all the information is hearsay right now. It’s still just gossip.”
He adds: “If people are so serious about what happened, they should go on the record about what they know.”
Jantjies, meanwhile, also took to social media after the story broke.
He posted a picture of Robert de Niro in Godfather, captioned: “I prefer to distance myself whenever I’m mad to calm my mind otherwise I become the most heartless person you’ll ever meet.”
Jantjies, 32, will miss the Springboks’ Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on the weekend and it remains to be seen whether he will be recalled for the final Rugby Championship match of the season against the Pumas in South Africa.
