With the duo being sent home on Sunday after rumours of a warm affair broke on Sunday, Alexander tells Netwerk24: “I don’t want to dig into anyone’s personal life because all the information is hearsay right now. It’s still just gossip.”

South Africa Rugby Union president Mark Alexander says the Elton Jantjies-Zeenat Simjee affair is just gossip.

He adds: “If people are so serious about what happened, they should go on the record about what they know.”

SARU President Mark Alexander has stated that Allegations against Springbok Flyhalf are just gossip and hearsay. pic.twitter.com/TOuiZRZ4Ib — LineBreakSARugbyNews (@LineBreak_) September 13, 2022

Jantjies, meanwhile, also took to social media after the story broke.

He posted a picture of Robert de Niro in Godfather, captioned: “I prefer to distance myself whenever I’m mad to calm my mind otherwise I become the most heartless person you’ll ever meet.”