Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee have both been sent back to South Africa from Argentina after a skandaal involving them broke on Sunday. Afrikaans newspaper Rapport reported that Jantjies, who was arrested at OR Tambo in May this year after alleged wangedrag on a flight, didn’t stay with the team during their preparations for last month’s Rugby Championship match against New Zealand in Mbombela.

Instead the 32-year-old stayed in two separate guest houses and it’s reportedly here where Jantjies, who is married to Iva Ristic, gave his lyf ‘n tyd. Apparently Jantjies was seen entertaining Simjee. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton Jantjies (@eltonjantjies) It was, however, their moments of passion and, according to The Citizen, “screaming matches” wat tot die oggendure aangehou het that made guests uncomfortable.

It’s then reported that when Jantjies was asked by a staff member to turn down the volume after complaints from guests, he asked them if they knew who he was. Jantjies apparently pakked ‘n lange the next morning without settling his R4 000 account and hit the following guest house with Simjee where he apparently rang up a bill of R26 000. SENT PACKING: Dietician Zeenat Simjee Following these reports, the South Africa Rugby Union yesterday sent out a statement reading: “The Springbok management are aware of reports regarding Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee between the training camp in Sabie and the Test match against New Zealand in Mbombela earlier this year.