Proteas allrounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia because of a thumb injury.
Pretorius, South Africa’s joint-top wicket-taker in the last edition, was replaced in South Africa’s 15-man squad by highly-rated 22-year-old Marco Jansen.
Replacing Jansen in the travelling reserves group is left-arm seamer Lizaad Williams, who will join spinner Bjorn Fortuin and big-hitting Andile Phehlukhwayo as the backups on the ICC tournament Down Under.
Allrounder Jansen could get his chance to stake a claim for a starting berth when the Proteas play their first of two warm-up matches against New Zealand in Brisbane on Monday.
Coach Mark Boucher’s men then conclude their preparations for the tournament when they play Bangladesh at the same venue on Wednesday.
The Proteas kick off their tournament proper the following week against an unconfirmed qualifier.
The tournament will be Boucher’s last in charge, before taking up the head coach role at Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians.
Proteas squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.