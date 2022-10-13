Proteas allrounder Dwaine Pretorius has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia because of a thumb injury. Pretorius, South Africa’s joint-top wicket-taker in the last edition, was replaced in South Africa’s 15-man squad by highly-rated 22-year-old Marco Jansen.

Replacing Jansen in the travelling reserves group is left-arm seamer Lizaad Williams, who will join spinner Bjorn Fortuin and big-hitting Andile Phehlukhwayo as the backups on the ICC tournament Down Under. HIGHLY RATED: Marco Jansen Allrounder Jansen could get his chance to stake a claim for a starting berth when the Proteas play their first of two warm-up matches against New Zealand in Brisbane on Monday. Coach Mark Boucher’s men then conclude their preparations for the tournament when they play Bangladesh at the same venue on Wednesday.