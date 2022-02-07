While he would’ve liked to see his team grab a bonus-point victory over the Lions, Bulls coach Jake White says he is “not going to get too hard on the guys” for not doing so in their 21-13 United Rugby Championship victory at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls managed to score their third try - by fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse - in the 49th minute, and had more than enough time to produce a fourth touchdown.

But despite scoring 21 unanswered points after the Lions took an early 6-0 lead, the hosts were unable to land the knockout blow.

And White says: “I just said to the players now: I’m never going to get arrogant about [a victory]. “To get nine points against the Lions in two weeks - considering where we were - we would’ve taken it…

“I would obviously like a bonus point, but we mustn’t get ahead of ourselves.”

In the only other URC match of the weekend, Ulster beat Connacht 32-12.

