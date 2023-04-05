Playmaker Jaiden Baron has answered the Blitzboks’ SOS and been called up to the span for this weekend’s Singapore Sevens after an injury to Zain Davids. Davids fractured his hand at the Hong Kong Sevens last week, where South Africa finished sixth.

Baron will add voema to the Blitzboks but losing the experience of Davids will hit the South Africans hard. ⏰ Set your alarms this Easter weekend and get behind the #Blitzboks in their quest to conquer Singapore.

#BlitzIgnite #HSBC7s @WeBuyCars_SA pic.twitter.com/CXHP5tYsHU — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 5, 2023 Coach Sandile Ngcobo says: “I really think we made a massive step up [in Hong Kong]. “We know we’re a better team [than sixth], but we’ll hold our heads high and go back to zero at training so we can prepare accordingly and hit Singapore hard.”