Playmaker Jaiden Baron has answered the Blitzboks’ SOS and been called up to the span for this weekend’s Singapore Sevens after an injury to Zain Davids.
Davids fractured his hand at the Hong Kong Sevens last week, where South Africa finished sixth.
Baron will add voema to the Blitzboks but losing the experience of Davids will hit the South Africans hard.
⏰ Set your alarms this Easter weekend and get behind the #Blitzboks in their quest to conquer Singapore.
Coach Sandile Ngcobo says: “I really think we made a massive step up [in Hong Kong].
“We know we’re a better team [than sixth], but we’ll hold our heads high and go back to zero at training so we can prepare accordingly and hit Singapore hard.”
The Blitzboks have been grouped with last week’s tournament winners and Series leaders New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong in Pool A.
SA are currently fifth on the overall standings ahead of Saturday’s kickoff.
A 🆕 week with 🆕 opportunities for the #Blitzboks to improve on as they head to Singapore.
If they maintain their spot until the end of the season and France stay fourth, SA will qualify automatically for the 2024 Olympics because France, as the hosts, already qualify.