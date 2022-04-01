It’s war in the Mother City at Newlands today at 1pm when hosts Western Province clash with neighbours the Rocks in the 1Day Cup.

Entering the match locked at 10 points apiece, WP are currently in fourth place, with the Rocks in fifth after both teams have won two of the matches matches they played, lost two, while one ended in a no-result.

Tony de Zorzi and his Province teammates lost their last match at the ground, going down to the Knights by 38 runs last Friday.

The Rocks, meanwhile, beat North West Dragons on the road in their last fixture - winning that match by 27 runs, after a superb unbeaten 114 from former Cape opener Stiaan van Zyl.

After today’s match, WP then travel to Centurion where they’ll face the Titans.

In today’s other match, the Lions host the Titans at 1pm.

[email protected]